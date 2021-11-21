No. 7 Oklahoma State dominating on defense to B12 title game

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — No. 7 Oklahoma State has long been known for big-play and high-scoring offenses. These Cowboys are riding a suffocating defense into their first Big 12 title game. Former OSU quarterback and longtime coach Mike Gundy says he’s just trying to stay out of their way. The Cowboys have allowed only 164 total yards and one offensive touchdown over their past four games. They clinched their Big 12 title game spot with a 23-0 win over Texas Tech. The Red Raiders hadn’t been shut out at home since 1987. Next for the Cowboys is 10th-ranked Oklahoma in what could be a Big 12 title game preview.