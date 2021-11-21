McCoy leads Cardinals to decisive 23-13 win over Seahawks

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Colt McCoy was outstanding filling in for Kyler Murray, throwing for 328 yards and two touchdowns, and the Arizona Cardinals beat the Seattle Seahawks 23-13. For the second straight season McCoy was a backup thrust into a starting role in Seattle and walked away with a victory. Last year McCoy was with the New York Giants. This season it was with Murray missing a third straight game due to an ankle injury. The Seahawks lost their second straight and for the fifth time in the past six games. McCoy outplayed Russell Wilson in his first home game since finger surgery. Wilson was 14 of 26 for 207 yards.