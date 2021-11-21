Indiana rolls past cold-shooting Louisiana-Lafayette 76-44

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Parker Stewart scored 16 points and Indiana overwhelmed Louisiana-Lafayette in the first half en route to a 76-44 victory. Stewart made 4 of 5 3-pointers. Freshman Tamar Bates scored 10 points off the bench for the Hoosiers. Indiana’s preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, who averages 19.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, played 19 minutes and had 11 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Brown led Louisiana with 10 points and Theo Akwuba added nine points and 10 rebounds. At one point in the first half, Louisiana had made 2 of 29 shots and trailed 29-4. Indiana led 39-14 at halftime.