Gooch sails to victory at Sea Island for 1st PGA Tour title

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Talor Gooch has picked up his first PGA Tour title, and he played like he had done this before. Gooch played bogey-free at Sea Island in the final round. He led by as many as five shots on the back nine. He wound up with a 64 and a three-shot victory in the RSM Classic. He’s the seventh player in the 12-year history of the tournament to make the RSM Classic his first PGA Tour title. It sends the former Oklahoma State player to the Masters in April. He’s also No. 33 in the world and leading the FedEx Cup.