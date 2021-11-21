Florida State rides defense past LMU at Jacksonville Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Matthew Cleveland scored 13 points off the bench and Florida State defeated LMU 73-45 in the opening round of the Jacksonville Classic. Cleveland made 6 of 8 shots from the floor and 1 of 2 free throws. Malik Osborne and Tanor Ngom scored 10 points each for the Seminoles. After LMU took an early 8-2 lead, Florida State’s defense took control until the final buzzer. The Seminoles rallied to lead 32-17 at halftime and held the Lions to six points over the final 10 minutes of the game.