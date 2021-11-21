Skip to Content
Cancelo's pass, Rodri's screamer headlines City's latest win

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Joao Cancelo’s latest brilliant assist and a long-range thunderbolt from Rodri led Manchester City to a 3-0 win over Everton in the Premier League. It lifted the defending champions back to within three points of leader Chelsea. Raheem Sterling was the recipient of an outside-of-the-foot pass by Cancelo that pierced Everton’s defense and the England winger provided a sidefooted finish in the 44th minute. Rodri slammed in the second goal in the 55th and Bernardo Silva made it 3-0 in the 86th. It was a strong response by City to big wins by title rivals Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday over Leicester and Arsenal respectively. City leapfrogged Liverpool back into second place.

