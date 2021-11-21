Kings fire coach Luke Walton after 6-11 start to 3rd season

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

The Sacramento Kings have fired coach Luke Walton after getting off to a disappointing start in his third season in charge. Walton was informed of the decision a day after a 123-105 home loss to Utah that dropped the Kings to 6-11 on the season. Walton had a 68-93 record in two-plus seasons as coach, failing to get Sacramento back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Associate coach Alvin Gentry takes over on an interim basis. Gentry most recently served as head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans