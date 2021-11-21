Abramovich hosts Israeli leader, antisemitism action praised

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog at Stamford Bridge as part of the Premier League club’s campaign against antisemitism. The small event was attended by about 50 people. It was the first time Abramovich has been seen at Chelsea’s stadium since 2018 when he withdrew his application for a British visa renewal. The Russian-Israeli businessman traveled to London as an Israeli citizen and he spent a couple of hours on Sunday morning at the Imperial War Museum London to see the Holocaust Galleries he helped to fund with donations.