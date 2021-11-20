Titans put outside linebacker Bud Dupree on injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have put linebacker Bud Dupree on injured reserve with an abdominal injury that sent him to the locker room early in last week’s game. The Titans put their biggest free agent signee on injured reserve Saturday. They also activated tight end Tommy Hudson from injured reserve to the active roster and elevated cornerback Breon Borders and running back Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad for Sunday’s game with Houston. Tennessee (8-2) already declared Dupree out Friday for the game against Houston (1-8). Dupree had started two of seven games played this season.