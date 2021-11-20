Tar Heels QB Howell out for UNC’s home finale vs Wofford

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina doesn’t have star quarterback Sam Howell for Saturday’s home finale against Wofford. The junior didn’t dress for the game. This marks the first time he’s missed a game in his college career. Howell had been recovering from an upper-body injury suffered in last week’s overtime loss at No. 20 Pittsburgh. The top NFL prospect went through Senior Day pregame festivities. Coach Mack Brown said Monday it would be Howell’s final home game, though Howell was mum a day later about his future plans. Sophomore Jacolby Criswell started at quarterback against Wofford.