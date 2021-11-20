Signature win: Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA past USC 62-33

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA reclaimed the Victory Bell with a 62-33 victory over Southern California. Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 349 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for two more scores. Kazmeir Allen made two TD catches and returned a kickoff 100 yards for another score in the highest-scoring performance ever by the Bruins in 91 editions of Los Angeles’ crosstown showdown. Kyle Philips also caught two TD passes for UCLA. Jaxson Dart passed for 325 yards with two interceptions in the freshman’s debut start for USC, which has lost four of five in the final weeks of interim coach Donte Williams’ tenure.