Sacred Heart grabs NEC crown beating LIU 38-14

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Malik Grant ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns, Julius Chestnut gained 125 on the ground with a touchdown and Sacred Heart beat Long Island 38-14 to clinch the Northeast Conference championship. The Pioneers took control during the second quarter with 17 unanswered points for a 24-7 halftime lead. Sacred Heart marched 99 yards – all on the ground – that included a 40-yard run by Grant followed by Chestnut’s 39-yard touchdown run. On the ensuing drive, LIU fumbled the pitch on the option and DeAndre Byrd was there to make the recovery. Grant ran it from 36 yards out on the next play.