Rakitic’s late goal puts Sevilla top in Spain

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ivan Rakitic’s stoppage-time goal has lifted Sevilla to the top of the Spanish league after fighting back for a 2-2 home draw with Alavés. Alavés was poised to get only its second-ever victory at Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium when Rakitic fired home a ball that fell to him from a poorly defended cross. The draw left Sevilla ahead of Real Sociedad on goal difference. Sociedad plays Valencia on Sunday, when Real Madrid can also move ahead of Sevilla if it wins at Granada.