Pacers respond to coach’s challenge in blowout of Pelicans

PHILLIP B. WILSON

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers’ starters bounced back from being benched a night earlier to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-94. Yanked by coach Rick Carlisle midway through the third quarter of loss at Charlotte, Indiana’s starters opened with 23 points in the first quarter for a 32-19 lead against the Pelicans. The one change to the starting lineup was shooting guard Justin Holiday, who scored 17 points with four 3-pointers. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon scored 16. Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Pelicans. Naji Marshall scored 14 points and Brandon Ingram had 12.