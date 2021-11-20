No. 9 Baylor runs away from Stanford in 2nd half, wins 86-48

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 21 points, and No. 9 Baylor took control early in the second half of an 86-48 victory over Stanford. James Akinjo had 11 points with a career high-tying 11 assists. A game after matching a school record with 21 steals in a 92-47 win over Central Arkansas, the Bears had nine during a 26-2 run that covered nearly 10 minutes and ended with Baylor in front 60-31. Baylor finished with 16 steals. Jaiden Delaire and Spencer Jones scored 10 points apiece for the Cardinal in the first meeting between the schools in 34 years.