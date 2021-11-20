MATCHDAY: Man City has attacking concerns, Napoli vs. Inter

By The Associated Press

Manchester City could be without three of its key attackers for a home match against Everton in the Premier League. Tottenham plays its first home game under Antonio Conte when Leeds travels to north London. Real Sociedad and Real Madrid aim to remain at the top of the Spanish league with wins over Valencia and Granada, respectively. In Italy, league leader Napoli hosts defending champion Inter Milan for a potentially decisive clash in Serie A. Surprise package Lens travels to Brest looking to avoid a third successive away loss.