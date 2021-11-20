Home at last: Islanders play opener at new UBS Arena

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders opened the doors Saturday to the new $1.1 billion UBS Arena. It comes nearly four years after winning the bid to build next to Belmont Park. The Islanders’ first home game this season is against the Calgary Flames. The Islanders spent the first 6 1/2 weeks of the season on the road playing 13 games. The $1.1 billion new building is the culmination of a campaign started more than a decade ago — one that included splitting time in Brooklyn. Fans and players said they liked the new building.