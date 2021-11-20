Hall, Robinson, Allgeier spark No. 14 BYU past Ga. Southern

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Jaren Hall had 211 of his 312 yards passing in the first half, Jakob Robinson picked off two passes in the second half and No. 14 BYU beat Georgia Southern 34-17 on Saturday night. Tyler Allgeier, the nation’s seventh-leading rusher, finished with 136 yards on 25 carries to help the Cougars (9-2) win their fourth straight game. Before a near capacity crowd at 25,000-seat Paulson Stadium, Georgia Southern (3-8) fell short in its attempt to beat the highest-ranked team to visit Statesboro. The Eagles had played eight previous games against ranked opponents, beating Appalachian State in 2018 and 2019.