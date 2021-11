NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Mark Freeman had a career-high 34 points to lift Illinois State to a 105-100 overtime win over Bucknell. Freeman was outscored by the Bison’s Andrew Funk, who had a career-high 38 points and added eight rebounds. Sy Chatman had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Illinois State (2-2). Elvin Edmonds IV added 18 points for the Bison (1-3).