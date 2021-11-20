Forbort scores twice to help Bruins beat Flyers 5-2

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Derek Forbort had two goals to lead the Boston Bruins to their third straight victory, 5-2 over the Philadelphia Flyers. Tomas Nosek, Craig Smith and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who hadn’t played since Sunday’s 5-2 victory over Montreal. Derick Brassard scored both goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia lost consecutive games for the first time this season, having won the previous six times following a defeat.