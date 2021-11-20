Capela leads Hawks past Hornets for fourth straight win

By MATT WINKELJOHN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Trae Young scored 19 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-105. Cam Reddish scored 17 points, fellow reserve Danilo Gallinari had 16 and Atlanta won its fourth consecutive game. John Collins pitched in 15 points and eight rebounds. Miles Bridges scored 35 points but the Hornets made just 42 of 102 shots (42.6 percent) and were 10 of 40 on 3-pointers. LaMelo Ball finished with 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.