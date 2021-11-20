Brescia accounts for 4 TDs, Colgate finishes 2nd in Patriot

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Brescia threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Colgate to a 45-31 victory over Fordham, giving the Raiders second place in the Patriot League. After trailing 24-23 in the third quarter, Colgate took control with touchdowns on consecutive drives. First, Max Hurleman’s 4-yard run ended a 10-play, 95-yard drive in which all but 10 yards came on the ground. The big play was a 35-yard run by Brescia, who had 77 rushing yards on the drive. Colgate’s next drive was capped by a 11-run scoring run by Brescia for a 38-24 lead. He finished with 162 yards rushing and 193 passing.