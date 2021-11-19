Walker paces Nebraska in 78-60 win over Idaho State

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Derrick Walker scored 14 points making all five of his shot attempts and Nebraska beat Idaho State 78-60. Alonzo Verge Jr., and Keisei Tominaga — off the bench — each scored 11 for Nebraska. C.J. Wilcher scored 10. Austin Smellie made two foul shots for the Bengals, but Lat Mayen followed with a 3, McGowens with a jump shot and Kobe Webster’s three-point play made it 55-40 and Nebraska was up up double digits the rest of the way. Robert Ford III scored 13 points for Idaho State, Smellie 12 and Tarik Cool 10.