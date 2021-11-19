South Carolina’s Staley advocates for Black female coaches

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Dawn Staley says while things are improving for for Black females coaches it is still rare for her to look across the sideline and see another woman of color leading the opposing team. It happens more often in the Southeastern Conference with her where Black women lead five programs. It will happen again Saturday when Staley’s top-ranked team opens play in the Bahamas for the first-ever women’s Battle 4 Atlantis against Buffalo and Felisha Legette-Jack. Staley recently signed a landmark $22.4 million seven-year contract says it’s simply a numbers game when looking at the demographics of who plays the sport compared to who is getting the opportunity to lead them.