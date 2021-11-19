Packers’ Rodgers returns to practice on limited basis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing the last two days with a toe injury as he prepares for Sunday’s game at Minnesota. Rodgers didn’t have a designation on the Packers’ injury report Friday. The reigning MVP had said Wednesday that even after missing that day’s practice that he would definitely play against the Vikings. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that “he looked good throwing the football” and added that “I’m confident that he’ll be in a good place on Sunday.”