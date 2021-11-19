Packers’ jumbo-sized Dillon ready for more supersized leaps
By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer
A.J. Dillon jumped so high on his first successful Lambeau Leap his knees landed on top of the wall and he went helmet-first into the stands. The Green Bay Packers’ jumbo-sized running back is just getting started with his supersized leaps. With Aaron Jones sidelined by a knee injury, Dillon will see more action for the NFC North-leading Packers starting this Sunday against Minnesota. Dillon scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 17-0 win over Seattle last Sunday and has 218 total yards over the last two games.