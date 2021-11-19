Jim Calhoun: Not planning leisurely retirement

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

Hall of Fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun’s first attempt at retirement in 2012 lasted less than six years. He’s not expecting to spend his second one on a golf course. Calhoun, who led UConn to three NCAA titles, stepped down Thursday as coach at Divison III Saint Joseph after working for more than four years to establish a men’s basketball program at the former all-women’s school. Calhoun says he has already begun discussions about serving in another role at the small university in West Hartford, Connecticut. He says he’d also like to spend more time at UConn.