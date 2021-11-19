Isaiah Thomas returning to USA Basketball for qualifying

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Thomas is putting on the red, white and blue again. Thomas was announced as an injury replacement to USA Basketball’s team that will open World Cup qualifying play this month in Mexico. The two-time NBA All-Star was added to the roster along with Justin Anderson. They’re replacing DaQuan Jeffries and Frank Mason III. Jeffries is injured and Mason was not cleared for full participation. The team begins training camp in Houston on Saturday. They’ll play in Chihuahua, Mexico against Cuba on Nov. 28 and Mexico on Nov. 29.