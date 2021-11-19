FIFA changes playoff format for last 2 places at World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has changed the World Cup qualifying format for the intercontinental playoffs to be single-leg games at a neutral venue. The winners of the matches will earn the final two spots at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. FIFA cited “unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic” when scheduling the games for June. The games were slated for March in the pre-pandemic schedule. A host was not announced for the two games on June 13 and 14. The playoffs will involve teams from Asia, South America, Oceania and the North American region.