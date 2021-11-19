F1 leader Verstappen tops first practice at Qatar GP

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Formula One leader Max Verstappen has topped the first practice session at the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver led from Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly. Mercedes pair Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were third and fourth. The circuit north of Doha has hosted MotoGP races since 2004. Verstappen leads Hamilton by 14 points in the standings with two races left after Qatar. But Mercedes has argued for a review of the decision not to penalize Verstappen at the Brazilian GP for an incident in which Hamilton was run off course.