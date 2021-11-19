Ducks’ Max Comtois out 6 weeks after right hand surgery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks forward Max Comtois will be out for about six weeks after surgery on his right hand. He was the Ducks’ leading scorer during the 2020-21 season but has just one assist in 13 games this year. The 22-year-old Comtois has missed the Ducks’ past three games due to injury. Comtois had 16 goals and 17 assists last season when Anaheim was the NHL’s lowest-scoring team. The Ducks are among the league’s top offensive teams this season in a remarkable turnaround.