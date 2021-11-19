Cowboys planning change at LG, hopeful LT Smith can return

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Connor McGovern is replacing Connor Williams at left guard for Dallas on Sunday at Kansas City. The Cowboys hope left tackle Tyron Smith is ready to return from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for two games. Williams leads the NFL in total penalties with 13 and accepted penalties with 10. McGovern filled in for right guard Zack Martin in the opener after Martin tested positive for COVID-19. McGovern has played frequently in lineman-eligible roles since then.