Bayern player Kimmich back in quarantine amid vaccine debate

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is in quarantine again. The German club says the unvaccinated Kimmich will miss the team’s game at Augsburg. Bayern didn’t give any more details but the 26-year-old Kimmich is also a doubt for the Champions League game at Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann previously said Kimmich missed training on Thursday because he had contact with a person suspected of having the coronavirus. Kimmich also had to isolate last week after having contact with a Bayern teammate who tested positive for COVID-19. Kimmich previously caused a furor in Germany for voicing his reservations about getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.