Xavi coaches 1st Barcelona game in derby against Espanyol

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández will coach his first match for Barcelona in a derby against an Espanyol team that will arrive at Camp Nou in its best form in years. Xavi has had two weeks during an international break to settle back in at Barcelona since being hired to replace Ronald Koeman. Espanyol has come back strong after spending a year in the second division while Barcelona has struggled this season. Espanyol beat Real Madrid last month and is level on points with Barcelona. Dani Alves could start his second stint as a Barcelona player after signing as a free agent this week.