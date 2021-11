MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Noah Williams scored 16 points and led six players into double-digit scoring as Washington State routed Idaho, 109-61 to win the 277th edition of The Battle of the Palouse, the longest continuous running rivalry in the country. The Cougars now have won four-straight in the rivalry and 17 straight non-conference games, a streak that began in Moscow December 4, 2019, when WSU beat Idaho 78-65.