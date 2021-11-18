Sebastian Munoz has career-best 60 to lead Sea Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Sebastian Munoz of Colombia seized on good weather and great scoring conditions with the best round of his career at Sea Island. He birdied the last hole for a 10-under 60 at Seaside. Scoring was so low that only gave him a one-shot lead over Sea Island resident Zach Johnson. Mackenzie Hughes was among four other players who were one shot behind to par. They shot 9-under 63 at the Plantation course. It was the lowest average score ever on Seaside, and 33 players in the 156-man field shot 66 or lower.