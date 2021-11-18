Sami Khedira takes UEFA school route to soccer leadership

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Sami Khedira is back at school with UEFA to prepare for his next move in a stellar soccer career. The 2014 World Cup winner with Germany and league title winner at Real Madrid and Juventus says he was “always interested in the system” of how the industry works. Khedira’s questions led him to join UEFA’s masters course teaching former players business and management of the game. Among Khedira’s 28 classmates over the next two years are Nemanja Vidić, Nigel de Jong and Diana Matheson. She’s a Princeton graduate in economics who played more than 200 times for Canada.