Saad’s goals help Blues beat Sharks 4-1, end losing streak

JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brandon Saad scored twice, Ville Husso made 26 saves and the St. Louis Blues snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. Husso was sharp while playing for the first time since Oct. 25. He was put on the COVID-19 list on Oct. 31. The Blues’ backup goalie had shutouts in his last two starts until Jonathan Dahlen’s goal at the 8:16 mark of the second ended the shutout streak at 163 minutes, 2 seconds. The Blues have beaten San Jose four straight times.