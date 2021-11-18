No. 25 NC State looks for strong finish, hosts Syracuse

By The Associated Press

No. 25 North Carolina State hosts Syracuse on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Wolfpack lost at No. 13 Wake Forest last weekend. Now N.C. State must win its last two games and have the Demon Deacons lose their last two to win the league’s Atlantic Division race. Syracuse needs one win to become bowl eligible. The key matchup will be prolific Orange rusher Sean Tucker against the Wolfpack’s tough run defense. Tucker is 11 yards away from breaking the program’s single-season rushing record.