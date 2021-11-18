Kansas St. could set up OU and Oklahoma St. for Big 12 title

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Kansas State has the longest winning streak in the Big 12 Conference at four wins in a row. If the 7-3 Wildcats extend that with a win over No. 11 Baylor, they could open the door for No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 12 Oklahoma to lock up the two spots in the Big 12 title game. Baylor is still in contention for its second Big 12 title game appearance in three years after beating Oklahoma last week. Oklahoma State plays Saturday night at Texas Tech, and Oklahoma hosts Iowa State in a rematch of last year’s league championship game.