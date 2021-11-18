Honor scores 19 as Clemson beats Temple 75-48

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nick Honor scored 19 points on a perfect shooting night and Clemson pulled away with a big surge surrounding halftime to defeat Temple 75-48 in the Charleston Classic. The Tigers earned a date with No. 22 St. Bonaventure in the semifinals on Friday. Clemson was up two with less than five minutes to go in the first half but closed on a 10-0 run. Hunter Tyson, Al-Amir Dawes and Honor hit consecutive triples for a 53-30 lead with 15 minutes to go. Clemson ended up 11 of 21 behind the arc and shot 54.5% overall. Honor was 7-for-7 shooting with four 3s and made his only free throw. Tai Strickland scored 16 points for the Owls