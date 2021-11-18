Flames beat Sabres 5-0 on Markstrom’s NHL-best 5th shutout

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves and Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau each had two goals and an assist for the Calgary Flames in a 5-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres. Markstrom’s five shutouts in 13 starts lead the NHL and is a career high. Calgary also got a goal and an assist from Matthew Tkachuk and two assists from Christopher Tanev. The Flames improved to 2-1-2 on their seven-game road trip with points in four straight. The Sabres have lost seven of nine. This was Buffalo’s first shutout loss of the season.