Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner praises Cashman, Boone

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has praised general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone. He also says he is open to a new contract for slugger Aaron Judge. Boone got a new three-year contract after New York went 92-70 this season, losing at Boston in the AL Wild Card Game. He is 328-218 with four postseason appearances in four years in the Bronx, but the Yankees haven’t won the World Series since 2009. Steinbrenner says Boone “is one of the better managers in baseball.”