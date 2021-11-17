Vikings designate Peterson for return; CB has missed 3 games

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson will practice this week with an opportunity to play against NFC-leading Green Bay. He missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. Coach Mike Zimmer was noncommittal when asked about Peterson’s status. The Vikings have two starters back this week from the COVID-19 reserve list: safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury. Smith and Bradbury each missed the past two games.