Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:46 PM

USC QB Jaxson Dart to make debut start in UCLA rivalry game

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart realizes he’s about to get a crash course in the Trojans’ rivalry with UCLA. Dart will make his first career start for USC this weekend at the Coliseum against the Bruins. Third-year starter Kedon Slovis is still sidelined by a lower leg injury, clearing the way for Dart to fully take charge of the Trojans’ offense after three appearances this season in relief.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content