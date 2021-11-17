Skip to Content
Tyler Polley scores 17 points, No. 23 UConn routs LIU 93-40

By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Polley scored 17 points and No. 23 UConn used stifling defense to rout overmatched Long Island University 93-40 on Wednesday night. Andre Jackson scored 14 points, Jalen Gaffney and Adama Sanogo each had 11 and Tyrese Martin added 10. The Huskies (3-0) held LIU to 27% shooting and 14 field goals. The Huskies led by 16 points at halftime and opened the second half on a 14-2 run. Isaac Kante had 16 of his 17 points in the first half for LIU, which has begun the season with three consecutive road losses.

