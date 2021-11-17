Status of Seattle’s Chris Carson remains uncertain

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The status of the Seattle Seahawks’ Chris Carson remains uncertain, with coach Pete Carroll saying the bruising back has not made the “positive progress” the team was hoping. Carson returned to practice last week in a limited capacity after missing the previous four games with a neck ailment that popped up following the Week 4 victory over San Francisco. Carroll said Carson would not practice Wednesday as the Seahawks began preparations for Sunday’s game against Arizona.