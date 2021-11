BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman scored 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds, distributed three assists and had three steals and South Dakota State beat Montana State 91-74. Noah Friedel scored 18 points off the bench for the Jackrabbits. Jubrile Belo scored 13 for Montana State and Abdul Mohamed and Great Osobor 10 apiece.