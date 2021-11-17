No. 9 Baylor makes 21 steals in 92-47 win over Central Ark

WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 20 points for the second game in a row and ninth-ranked Baylor tied a school record with 21 steals in a 92-47 victory over Central Arkansas. Freshman Kendall Brown had 19 points for 3-0 Baylor while James Akinjo, the senior transfer from Arizona, had his first career double-double with 18 points and 10 assists. The defending national champion Bears extended their home winning streak to a record 16 in a row. Eddy Kayouland had 14 points for 0-3 Central Arkansas. Baylor scored 24 points off the 29 overall turnovers by Central Arkansas.