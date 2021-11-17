Muguruza beats Kontaveit in 2 sets to win WTA Finals title

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

AP Sports Writer

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza beats Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 to win the WTA Finals title for the first time in her career and improve her record playing on Mexican soil to 14-2. Muguruza won back-to-back titles in Monterrey in northern Mexico in 2018 and 2019. She became the first Spaniard to win the women´s season-ending tournament. Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario was a runner-up two times, the last time in 1993. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated Hsie Su-wei and Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-4 to win the WTA Finals doubles title undefeated.